TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 549,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 5.42% of Jack Creek Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $8,578,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $6,400,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $5,533,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $3,388,000.

Shares of JCIC stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,530. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

