TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

OTCMKTS:GLBLU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 1,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

