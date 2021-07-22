TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,092,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $13,762,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $7,993,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $7,751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $7,275,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $4,940,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KSICU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Thursday. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,249. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

