TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 599,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LGACU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,744,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGACU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,521. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

