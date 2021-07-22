TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $13,000,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $13,026,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $9,666,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $7,500,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $7,500,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIBU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 60,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

