TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $2.41 Million Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 3.34% of Monument Circle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,926,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,438,000.

Monument Circle Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,235. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

