TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $2.72 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 3.77% of CF Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $236,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

CFV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,097. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

