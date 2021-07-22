TENT Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $51,043.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.36 or 0.00301743 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00119217 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00151363 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001999 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 655.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,226,740 coins and its circulating supply is 37,149,648 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.