Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $993.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report sales of $993.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $917.00 million. Terex reported sales of $690.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

NYSE TEX opened at $45.82 on Thursday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,464,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 285,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

