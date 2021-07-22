Terex (TEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Terex has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.350-2.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.65-2.85 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TEX opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.69. Terex has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

