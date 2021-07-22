Terra Virtua Kolect Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.97 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $34.53 million and $19.97 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.19 or 0.00860504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

TVK is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

