TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Down 29% Over Last Week

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $534,055.52 and $2,604.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

