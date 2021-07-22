TerraKRW (KRT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $270.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $37.08 million and $270.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00105099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00141551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,334.76 or 1.00215583 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,550,831,049 coins and its circulating supply is 43,550,101,940 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

