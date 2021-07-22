TerraUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $19.75 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006109 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,019,923,026 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

