Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.4% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tesla were worth $98,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $656.06. 94,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,906,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $632.00 billion, a PE ratio of 661.37, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.48.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,569,564. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.