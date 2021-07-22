Tether Reaches Market Cap of $61.90 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion and $47.39 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00106467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,378.48 or 1.00294038 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00317821 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 61,897,032,357 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.