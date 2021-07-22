Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) is Voleon Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Voleon Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up approximately 10.0% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Voleon Capital Management LP owned 0.44% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after purchasing an additional 417,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,886,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after purchasing an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of TCBI traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,503. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

