Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $75.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stephens from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

