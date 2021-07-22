Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.41 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

