Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $9.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.88. 404,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,382. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.11. The company has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.45.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

