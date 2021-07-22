Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.45.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $9.39 on Thursday, reaching $184.85. 370,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,382. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

