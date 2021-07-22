Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $9.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,382. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.11. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

