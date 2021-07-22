Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.45.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded down $9.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.89. The company had a trading volume of 309,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,382. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.