Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $225.00 at Bank of America

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.45.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $9.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.89. 309,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,382. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

