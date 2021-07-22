Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $96.15 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

