Textron (TXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TXT stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

