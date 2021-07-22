TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.16. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

