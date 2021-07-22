The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.