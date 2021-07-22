The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Gap Down to $22.03

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $21.36. The Bancorp shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 879 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 147,896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

