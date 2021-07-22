The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Gap Down to $22.03

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $21.36. The Bancorp shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 879 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80.
In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 147,896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.
About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.