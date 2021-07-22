The Bancorp (TBBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, analysts expect The Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.41. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

