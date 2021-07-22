The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.59

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 96446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

