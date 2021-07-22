The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.04

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 118.60 ($1.55). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,010,967 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

