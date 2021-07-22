The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,933.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,933 ($64.45) and last traded at GBX 4,923.65 ($64.33), with a volume of 12638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,856 ($63.44).

BKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £137.59.

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total value of £257,119 ($335,927.62). Insiders bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $369,951,094 over the last ninety days.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

