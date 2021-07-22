The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $4.34 on Thursday, hitting $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

