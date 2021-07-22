The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-22.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.56. The Boston Beer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.000-$22.000 EPS.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded up $17.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $947.54. 477,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,246. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,019.22. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $653.06 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,215.00.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

