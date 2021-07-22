The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.000-$22.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $17.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $947.54. 399,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,686. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $653.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,019.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,215.00.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

