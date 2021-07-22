The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Brink’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$5.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-5.55 EPS.

Shares of The Brink’s stock traded down $4.65 on Thursday, reaching $73.18. 3,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.