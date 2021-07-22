The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $645,150.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,806,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Buckle alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00.

Shares of BKE stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.89. 7,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,973. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The Buckle’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.