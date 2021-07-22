The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Buckle worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BKE stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Buckle’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,671,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $2,751,875. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

