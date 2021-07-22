The Carlyle Group (CG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

