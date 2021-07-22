The City of London Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.80 (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CTY traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 392.50 ($5.13). 447,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The City of London Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 304.23 ($3.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 401.59 ($5.25). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 394.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.87.

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

