The City of London Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.80 (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:CTY traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 392.50 ($5.13). 447,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The City of London Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 304.23 ($3.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 401.59 ($5.25). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 394.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.87.
The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile
