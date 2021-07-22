The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 305.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,771 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after buying an additional 1,361,937 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,303 shares of company stock worth $10,213,630. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

