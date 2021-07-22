The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $65.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 66,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,722,054. The firm has a market cap of $242.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,303 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,630. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

