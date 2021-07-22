The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Lessened by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $324.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.01. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $187.75 and a one year high of $328.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

