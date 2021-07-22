The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 597.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,902 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $56,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 925,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 271,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,171 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $323.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.75 and a 52 week high of $328.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

