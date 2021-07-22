The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €66.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.17 ($64.90).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.98 ($1.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €58.30 ($68.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 12-month high of €61.90 ($72.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.80.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

