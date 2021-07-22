The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE IS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 980,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,609. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

