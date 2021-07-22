The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Cut by Kingstown Capital Management L.P.

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $369.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

