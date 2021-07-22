The Hershey (HSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect The Hershey to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. The Hershey has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.790-6.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.79-6.92 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hershey to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSY opened at $178.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.36. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

