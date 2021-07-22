The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $326.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

